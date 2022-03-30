Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says Will Smith Has Not Reconciled With Comedian After Slap

Chris Rock has yet to respond publicly to The Slap, but his brother is happy to answer any questions — on Twitter at least.

Tony Rock, a comedian and actor who worked with Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith in “All of Us,” did an informal Twitter Q&A on Tuesday, and his followers were quick to ask about the situation that’s been dominating the internet since Sunday.

Advertisement

Let's Go! '20 Questions Tuesday' starts now. — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 29, 2022

First up, Tony Rock says he does not approve of Smith’s public apology to his brother for assaulting him onstage after the comedian made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s shaved head.

Next on the agenda, he says that Diddy’s claim to Page Six that Smith and his brother made up at the Vanity Fair after-party was false.

“That’s over. I can confirm that. It’s all love. They’re brothers,” Diddy told the outlet Monday.

Tony Rock did suggest that his brother, and the entire Rock family, were open to Smith apologizing directly to them.

Advertisement

And when asked what he would do to Smith, Tony Rock indicated that the ball is currently in the “King Richard” star’s court.

However, Tony Rock does seem a bit fired up by the whole situation.

He also said his famous brother is doing just fine.

He concluded his Q&A by posting an unprompted tweet aimed at those who have said that Chris Rock’s joke about Pinkett Smith’s hair has a larger and more nuanced context regarding race and gender.

Advertisement

Be sure to watch 'Good Hair' since the narrative is now changed to all my bro does is disrespect women of color. — Tony Rock (@TONYROCK) March 30, 2022