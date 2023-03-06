Chris Rock Levels Meghan Markle In Racism Bit During Netflix Special

Chris Rock saved some of his edgiest material for a famous California couple in his live Netflix standup special on Saturday ― and we’re not talking about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The comic pummeled Meghan Markle and Prince Harry over their accusations of racism in the royal family. (Watch the video below.)

“Everybody tryin’ to be a victim,” Rock said, per Insider. “Meghan Markle ... seem like a nice lady, just complaining. I was like, ’Didn’t she hit the light-skin lottery ... and still going on complaining?’”

The comedian worked the segment to fit into the “Selective Outrage” title of his show. He questioned Markle’s surprise at the bigotry of the monarchy.

“It’s the royal family!” he said, per the New York Post. “You didn’t Google these motherfuckers? What the fuck is she talking about, ‘she didn’t know’?”

“They’re the original racists. They invented colonialism,” Rock riffed, per Insider. “They’re the OGs of racism. They’re the Sugar Hill Gang of racism.”

“That’s like marrying into the Budweiser family and going, ‘They drink a lot.’”

Rock explained that “some of the shit she went through was not racism, it was just some in-law shit.”

Markle notably said in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey that members of the royal family aired concerns about how dark the couple’s son Archie would be.

“I’m like, ’What the f―- is she talking about? ‘They’re so racist, they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be ...’” Rock said while pretending to cry, per People. “I’m like, ‘That’s not racist ‘cause even Black people want to know how brown the baby gon’ be. S―-. We check behind them ears.’”

Chris Rock unloads on Meghan Markle and the Royal Family at his live Netflix show:



• Meghan Markle playing the victim

• Royal family are the original racists

• The colour of her and Harry’s baby#ChrisRockLive pic.twitter.com/7rBqzpIZY7 — Jamie Johnson (@JamieoJohnson) March 5, 2023

As expected, Rock devoted much of his shtick for verbally punching back at Smith for slapping him at last year’s Oscars after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss.

But Rock packed a wallop for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as well.