Chris Rock Has No Real Interest In Talking With Will Smith, Sources Say

Will Smith may have released an apology video over slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars in March, but any chances of telling the comedian he’s sorry in person seem very unlikely at this point.

Smith released a nearly six-minute video Friday in which he said he was “deeply remorseful” for his actions and that he’d “been doing a lot of thinking and personal work” over the past few months.

He also said that he reached out to Rock, who reportedly said he will reach out when he’s ready.

“So I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” Smith said in the video. “My behavior was unacceptable, and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

That may be a while.

Sources told People.com that Rock has reportedly “moved on” from the televised incident and has no reason to discuss it with Smith.

“Chris doesn’t need to talk,” one insider told People.com. “This is clearly something that bothers Will more than Chris. Will needs to deal with his issues. Chris is fine.”

But though Rock doesn’t feel compelled to talk to Smith about the slap, he apparently doesn’t mind dishing about it onstage.

During a show Friday in Atlanta, Rock told the crowd that “everybody is trying to be a fucking victim,” and he noted the problem with that stance.