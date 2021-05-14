Chris Rock Breaks Down The Worst Part Of Wearing A Mask For A Year

Comedian Chris Rock is thrilled to finally take off his mask after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention relaxed coronavirus safety guidelines on Thursday. (Watch the video below.)

Jimmy Kimmel asked the “Spiral” star if there was anything he liked about wearing a face covering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know what’s weird?” Rock replied. “I got to be not famous for a whole year. It sucked! Why the hell would anybody not be famous? I had to wait on line for things.”

Rock had more to say on his year of living anonymously, and offered his own take on Adam Sandler going unrecognized at an IHOP recently.

“That’s what those masks do!” Rock said. “They didn’t know who it was. They thought it was Rob Schneider.”