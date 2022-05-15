Chris Rock roasted Amber Heard last week after making a joke about her defecating in ex-husband Johnny Depp’s bed.

Rock brought up the allegation during a comedy show Thursday in London as the comedian reflected on the “new rules” when it comes to sleeping with other people, according to LADBible.

Heard and Depp are in the midst of a lengthy trial after the “Edward Scissorhands” star filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against her. The allegation that the “Aquaman” actor relieved herself in her ex’s bed resurfaced during the trial.

The comedian took a direct shot at Heard in a profanity-laced segment of the show:

Believe all women, believe all women … except Amber Heard. What the fuck is she on? She shit in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not shitting fine. She shit in his bed. Once you shit in someone’s bed, you just guilty of everything. … What the fuck is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing pussy. … I’ve been with some crazy bitches but goddamnit.

Chris Rock brought up allegations from the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial during a comedy show last week. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

The actor’s alleged 2016 defecation incident was disclosed in court last month after Depp’s former executive chauffeur and security guard Starling Jenkins III testified that the actress made him aware of the “surprise” she left in Depp’s bed after the two had a fight while they were together.

The security guard revealed in court that Heard told him the defecation was a “horrible practical joke gone wrong” while he was driving her to the Coachella festival in Indio, California, in 2016.

Depp testified that Heard tried blaming the soiled bed on his teacup Yorkies.

“I had gone to Mr. [security guard Sean] Bett and said, ‘She’s at Coachella. I think it’s a good time to go downtown so that I can get some of my things and get them out of there,’ especially things that were precious to me,” Depp said.

“Then he showed me a photograph on his telephone of … it was a photograph of our bed, and on my side of the bed, was human fecal matter,” he added. “It was so bizarre and so grotesque that I could only laugh. So I did not go down there that day.”

In 2020, Heard told Britain’s High Court in London that she never pooped in Depp’s bed.

“That’s absolutely disgusting,” Heard said at the time. “I cannot fathom what adult would do such a thing.”

During Thursday’s comedy show, Rock also briefly touched on his incident with Will Smith at the Oscars in March. Smith slapped Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, having a shaved head. Pinkett Smith has spoken up publicly about her struggles with alopecia.

“I’m OK, if anybody was wondering. I got most of my hearing back,” Rock quipped at the beginning of the show, referencing the slap.

He told the crowd that he was not going to joke about the incident, adding: “People expect me to talk about the bullshit. I’m not going to talk about it right now. I’ll get to it eventually. On Netflix.”