“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Nearly one year after the infamous Oscars slap moment, the comedian took the stage in Baltimore on March 4 for the platform’s very first livestreamed event. During the Netflix comedy special, Rock opened up about the shocking awards show moment and shared some scathing material about Will Smith and other subjects.

The second most popular show of the moment is the teen mystery drama “Outer Banks,” which returned for Season 3 on Feb. 23, and has already been renewed for a fourth installment. The series follows high schoolers in the titular Outer Banks of North Carolina and explores themes of friendship, class difference, young love and more.

Also back in the ranking is “Sex/Life.” The second season of this provacative drama series dropped on March 2, continuing the steamy show’s plot about a suburban mom reflecting on her wild-child past and sexual fantasies.

Some foreign series are also trending at the moment. “Pasión de Gavilanes” is a popular Colombian telenovela that originally premiered in 2003, but made a comeback nearly 20 years later with whole new episodes and storylines. Meanwhile, “Wrong Side of the Tracks” is a Spanish drama about a war veteran who teams up with a police officer to take on the neighborhood drug dealers who attacked his granddaughter.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

