Home & LivingNetflixChris Rocktv shows

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Selective Outrage'

A steamy drama and a true crime docuseries are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

Nearly one year after the infamous Oscars slap moment, the comedian took the stage in Baltimore on March 4 for the platform’s very first livestreamed event. During the Netflix comedy special, Rock opened up about the shocking awards show moment and shared some scathing material about Will Smith and other subjects.

The second most popular show of the moment is the teen mystery drama “Outer Banks,” which returned for Season 3 on Feb. 23, and has already been renewed for a fourth installment. The series follows high schoolers in the titular Outer Banks of North Carolina and explores themes of friendship, class difference, young love and more.

"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" on Netflix.

Also back in the ranking is “Sex/Life.” The second season of this provacative drama series dropped on March 2, continuing the steamy show’s plot about a suburban mom reflecting on her wild-child past and sexual fantasies.

Some foreign series are also trending at the moment. “Pasión de Gavilanes” is a popular Colombian telenovela that originally premiered in 2003, but made a comeback nearly 20 years later with whole new episodes and storylines. Meanwhile, “Wrong Side of the Tracks” is a Spanish drama about a war veteran who teams up with a police officer to take on the neighborhood drug dealers who attacked his granddaughter.

Read on for the full top 10 list, and if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Wednesday” (Netflix)

9. “Pasión de Gavilanes”

8. “Married at First Sight”

7. “Wrong Side of the Tracks” (Netflix)

6. “Perfect Match” (Netflix)

5. “Next in Fashion” (Netflix)

4. “Sex/Life” (Netflix)

3. “Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal” (Netflix)

2. “Outer Banks” (Netflix)

1. “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

These Parents Didn’t Give Birth, But They Are Breastfeeding Their Babies

Wellness

Think You Have Long COVID? Here’s What Type Of Doctor You Should See.

Food & Drink

8 Foods You Should Never Try To Cook In A Cast Iron Skillet

Wellness

The Most Common Long COVID Symptoms Doctors Are Seeing Right Now

Food & Drink

TikTok Claims This Common Cooking Oil Is ‘Toxic.’ Do Experts Agree?

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names 50 Years Ago

Home & Living

Do Rude Friends Send You Texts At All Hours? Use This Feature To Shut Them Up.

Shopping

37 Warm Weather Things You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

This Highly-Rated Outdoor Survival Tool Is Only $10 On Amazon

Shopping

Meet The Black-Owned Jewelry Brand That Was Born From A Love Of Travel

Shopping

Everyone Loves These TikTok-Viral Reusable Water Bottles

Shopping

The 7 Best Gym Bags To Tote All Your Workout Gear

Shopping

If You're Bidet-Curious, These Toilet Attachments Are Pooper-Approved

Shopping

Psst: Target Is Offering A Members-Only Sale On Some Springy Goods

Shopping

This TikTok-Famous Travel Bag Has A Way More Affordable Doppelgänger

Shopping

Expert-Recommended Fitness Products For Anyone Who Claims They’re Too Busy To Exercise

Shopping

42 Home Products For Anyone Who Identifies As A Cozy Person

Shopping

46 Practical Things You Don't Realize You Need Until You Buy A House

Shopping

24 Shoes That Really Were Made For Walking

Shopping

Under-$50 Dresses From Walmart That You’ll Look Forward To Wearing

Shopping

Stop Fighting With Technology And Start Embracing It With These 48 Gadgets

Parenting

People Are Quick To Comfort Those Who Experience Miscarriage. What About Their Partners?

Shopping

We Have TikTok To Thank For This $35 Space-Saving Kitchen Tool

Food & Drink

Pro Bakers Share The Store-Bought Brownie Mixes They Swear By

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Vermont

Shopping

11 Real Person-Approved White T-Shirts For Every Body Type

Parenting

What We Can Learn From Brian Austin Green And Vanessa Marcil's Co-Parenting Drama

Travel

Flying Soon? Here's How To Get Free Upgrades And Other Perks.

Shopping

16 Things That Will Help You Get Through Airport Security Faster

Wellness

4 Signs You’re Experiencing Secondhand Stress (And What To Do About It)

Food & Drink

8 Healthy-ish Ice Cream Brands That Doctors And Nutritionists Swear By

Style & Beauty

The TikTok Trend That Dentists Are Begging People To Stop Doing At Home

Relationships

This Woman Put Her Boyfriend On A Performance Improvement Plan

Parenting

Is It Actually OK To Come Empty-Handed To A 'No Gifts' Party?

Wellness

This Type Of Cancer Is Rising Among Young People. Here Are The Signs To Watch For.

Shopping

28 Dupes That Are Way Cheaper Than The Originals But Just As Good

Shopping

9 Highly Rated Makeup Sponges That Cost Way Less Than The Beauty Blender

Work/Life

8 Ways Anxiety Pops Up When You Have A Toxic Boss

Work/Life

Here’s Why You Should Use DoorDash To Get Your Groceries Delivered

Paid for by DoorDash
Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week