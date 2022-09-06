Chris Rock Breaks Silence On Will Smith’s ‘Hostage’ Apology Video

Comic Chris Rock tore into Will Smith’s video apologizing for slapping him at the Oscars earlier this year.

“Fuck your hostage video,” Rock said during a weekend gig at London’s O2 Arena, according to Deadline.

Smith slapped Rock after the comic joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head due to a hair-loss condition called alopecia.

“Jada, I love you,” Rock said from the stage during the Oscars ceremony. ”‘G.I. Jane 2,’ can’t wait to see it.”

In response, Will Smith marched onto the stage, slapped Rock then returned to his seat and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out your fucking mouth!”

In July, Smith released a video to apologize.

“So, I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you,” Smith said. “My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

“There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” Smith added. “There’s no part of me that thinks that is the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insult.”

Not only was Rock not buying it, he also defended his joke.

“Did that shit hurt?” Dave Chappelle, who was also at the event in London, asked Rock, per The Guardian.

Rock replied: “Goddam right … the motherfucker hit me over a bullshit joke – the nicest joke I ever told.”