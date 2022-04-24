Chris Rock's Mom Has A Stern Message For Will Smith After Oscars Slap

“No one even heard his speech,” she said. “No one was able to just be in the moment because everyone was sitting there like, ‘What just happened?’”

Rose Rock revealed after the ceremony that she told her son she was “proud of how he reacted,” as the comedian went on to present the award and exit without further incident.

Rock, who is currently embarking on a comedy tour across the country, has stayed mostly quiet about his reaction to the slap. In an interview earlier this month, he made it clear that he’s “not talking about that until I get paid.”

Smith, however, has been more forthcoming. The “King Richard” star willingly resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after issuing a lengthy Instagram apology, stating that his actions were “not indicative of the man I want to be.” He has since been banned from attending the awards show for 10 years.

“Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally,” he wrote. “I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong.”

The apology, however, wasn’t exactly up to snuff for Rock’s mother, who claimed the actor has yet to personally contact her son.

“I feel really bad that he never apologized,” she told the outlet. “I mean his people wrote up a piece saying I apologize to Chris Rock, but you see something like that is personal, you reach out.”