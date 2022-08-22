In fact, he added, Fox News set the table for Trump’s election-fraud lies well before the 2020 election.

“Had viewers been given a more accurate understanding of the race over time, Trump’s loss would have been seen as a likely outcome,” he wrote. “Instead of understanding his narrow win in 2016 as the shocking upset that it was, viewers were told to assume that polls don’t apply (unless they were good for Trump) and that forecasters like me were going to be wrong again.”

Stirewalt has previously ripped the network for amplifying Trump’s election lies and airing reckless content like Tucker Carlson’s documentary suggesting the 2021 Capitol riot was a false flag operation. Stirewalt testified before the House Jan. 6 committee earlier this summer.