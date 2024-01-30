New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R-N.H.) on Monday expressed confidence that former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley can win the South Carolina Republican primary contest next month despite polling showing Donald Trump having a steady lead in the state.
Sununu cited the fact that Haley has been elected governor twice in the Palmetto State as evidence that she has the ability to sway voters her way.
“She’s won there before,” Sununu told NewsNation’s “Elizabeth Vargas Reports.” “She knows how to do it. She can talk about successes there that Trump can’t talk about so she has all the possibility to make it happen.”
However, polls show Trump currently leads Haley by over 31% of the vote in South Carolina, according to an average of polls compiled by FiveThirtyEight.
Sununu, though, dismissed the numbers as irrelevant.
“Polls, schmolls,” he said. “Nobody cares about the polls. They just care about the final result.”
The governor explained that Haley could benefit by encouraging conservative voters, who usually stay home, to vote for her on Feb. 24, given the low turnout there.
“There’s a lot of opportunity there, a lot of campaigning to go and, again, she’s only kept surging and surging,” Sununu said.
Haley performed better than expected in New Hampshire but still lost to Trump by about 11 percentage points. She told NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday she is focused on closing the gap with the former president in her home state even if she doesn’t manage to defeat him.
“What I do think I need to do is I need to show that I’m building momentum,” Haley said. “I need to show that I’m stronger in South Carolina than New Hampshire. Does that have to be a win? I don’t think that necessarily has to be a win. But it certainly has to be better than what I did in New Hampshire, and it certainly has to be close.”