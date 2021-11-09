Chris Sununu, A Top GOP Recruit, Says He Won't Run For Senate

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he won't run for Senate in 2022. Charles Krupa/ssociated Press

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that he won’t run for Senate in 2022, depriving Republicans of a top recruit in a state that’s viewed as a prime pickup opportunity.

Sununu had teased an announcement about his future plans, which he says will now focus on running for a fourth term as governor.

Republicans see New Hampshire as a key battleground next year, and Sununu was supposed to help them lock it up. Polling had shown him with an edge over incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in a hypothetical matchup in a state President Joe Biden carried by a healthy margin.