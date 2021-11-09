Chris Sununu, A Top GOP Recruit, Says He Won't Run For Senate

Politics

The New Hampshire governor was a major prospect for Republicans hoping to flip the Senate.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said he won't run for Senate in 2022.
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said Tuesday that he won’t run for Senate in 2022, depriving Republicans of a top recruit in a state that’s viewed as a prime pickup opportunity.

Sununu had teased an announcement about his future plans, which he says will now focus on running for a fourth term as governor.

Republicans see New Hampshire as a key battleground next year, and Sununu was supposed to help them lock it up. Polling had shown him with an edge over incumbent Democrat Sen. Maggie Hassan in a hypothetical matchup in a state President Joe Biden carried by a healthy margin.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

