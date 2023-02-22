What's Hot

GOP Gov. Chris Sununu Tells Trump: Thanks, But 'We're Moving On'

"I don’t think anything’s gonna get his poll numbers up," the New Hampshire governor said of Trump's 2024 prospects.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said Americans are “moving on” from Donald Trump during an interview on Fox News.

“My message to, about President Trump is: We thank you for your service. But we’re moving on,” he said on “Special Report” Tuesday. “Americans are not in the mode of just settling, right? We’re never gonna say, ‘The best opportunity for tomorrow’s leadership is yesterday’s leadership.’ We want the next generation.”

“I don’t think anything’s gonna get his poll numbers up,” Sununu added. “And as this race actually heats up and people start paying attention, there’s just gonna be a lot of other options on the table.”

Sununu, a potential candidate for 2024, declined to state if he would run for president.

He made similar comments earlier this month, telling MSNBC that Trump would not be the Republican Party’s nominee. However, he suggested that he would still vote for Trump should he nab the nomination.

So far, only two Republicans have announced their candidacy in the 2024 race. Trump put himself forward in November, and Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, announced her bid earlier this month. That list is expected to grow in the coming months, with potential candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence.

