Critics Shred Chris Sununu Over His 'Truly Sad' Trump 180: 'All The More Pitiful'

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, who was recently a staunch critic of Donald Trump, changed his tune on the former president as he backed his 2024 campaign in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday.
“No other president in American history has contributed to an insurrection so please explain, given the fact that you believe he contributed to an insurrection, how you can say we should have him back in the Oval Office,” Stephanopoulos asked on ABC News’ “This Week.”
“Because for me it’s not about him as much as it is having a Republican administration ...,” said Sununu, who predicted that Trump wouldn’t be the 2024 GOP presidential nominee but didn’t rule out voting for him.
The GOP governor, who described himself as a “Trump guy through and through” in 2019, has repeatedly bashed the former president following the Jan. 6, 2021 attack.
He’s referred to Trump as “crazy,” “not a real Republican,” “worried about jail time,” called on GOP candidates to break free from his “drama” and described his indictment over his handling of classified documents as “self-inflicted.”
“You said in the past that he should drop out if he’s convicted in the classified documents case. Do you still believe that?” asked Stephanopoulos after Sununu attempted to dodge his question.
“Drop out after being the nominee? Of course not. That’s not to be expected at all,” Sununu answered.
Stephanopoulos later offered a summary of Sununu’s takes.
“You support him for president even if he’s convicted for classified documents. You support him for president even though you believe he contributed to an insurrection. You support him for president even though you believe he’s lying about the last election. You support him for president even if he’s convicted in the Manhattan case. I just want to say the answer to that is yes, correct,” he asked.
“Yeah, me and 51 percent of America,” answered Sununu despite recent general election poll numbers that say otherwise.
Critics mocked Sununu on Sunday including former Obama adviser David Axelrod, who called the interview “truly sad.”
Former CNN White House correspondent John Harwood, in response to a clip from the interview, called the GOP governor “all the more pitiful for the fact that he once pretended to stand for something.”
