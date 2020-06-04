Chris Trousdale, a former member of the boy band DreamStreet, died Tuesday from complications of coronavirus, according to reports. He was 34.
A family member said Trousdale died from the effects of COVID-19, TMZ reported. Former bandmate Jesse McCartney confirmed the cause on Instagram. A rep told Billboard Trousdale died of an “undisclosed illness.”
McCartney wrote about their time together as 12- and 14-year-olds and said Trousdale was the most popular in the group. “I truly envied him as a performer,” he wrote.
“Although we were a band for only 3 years, at that age, it felt like a lifetime and we built a real brotherhood,” McCartney added. “My deepest sympathies go out to his mother whom I know cherished him dearly. RIP Chris.”
Dream Street played together from 1999 to 2002 before legal hassles between their parents and management reportedly caused a breakup. The group produced a No. 1 self-titled record on Billboard’s independent albums chart. Their biggest song, “It Happens Every Time,” climbed to No. 48.
Trousdale began as a stage actor at age 8, according to Variety, and later played Gavroche in “Les Miserables” on Broadway and Friedrich von Trapp in “The Sound of Music,” Playbill wrote.
He also did guest spots on kid shows like “Shake It Up” and “Austin & Ally” years after his boy-band days.
