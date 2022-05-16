Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen Suffers 'Minor Stroke'

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was hospitalized this weekend after suffering from a minor stroke.

The senator said he experienced a bout of lightheadedness and neck pain while giving a speech in Maryland. He sought medical attention and an angiogram found a small venous tear at the back of his head.

“Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week and thank the medical team for their excellent care.”

Advertisement

Van Hollen is up for reelection this year, a key seat if Democrats hope to hold on to their slim, 50-50 majority in the chamber.

This weekend, after feeling lightheaded while delivering a speech, I sought medical attention at the recommendation of the Attending Physician. I’m feeling much better but will follow doctors' orders and curtail my schedule for the next few days. My full statement is below: pic.twitter.com/1sYq7FZMqS — Senator Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) May 16, 2022

The news came the same day U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) said he, too, was admitted to the hospital for a stroke. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor said he is also expected to make a full recovery.

“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery. So I have a lot to be thankful for,” Fetterman said in a statement Sunday.

Advertisement