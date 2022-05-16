Democratic Sen. Chris Van Hollen Suffers 'Minor Stroke'

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) was hospitalized this weekend after suffering from a minor stroke.
The senator said he experienced a bout of lightheadedness and neck pain while giving a speech in Maryland. He sought medical attention and an angiogram found a small venous tear at the back of his head.
“Fortunately, I have been informed that there are no long-term effects or damage as a result of this incident, but my doctors have advised that out of an abundance of caution I remain under observation for a few days,” Van Hollen said in a statement. “I look forward to returning to work in the Senate later this week and thank the medical team for their excellent care.”
Van Hollen is up for reelection this year, a key seat if Democrats hope to hold on to their slim, 50-50 majority in the chamber.
The news came the same day U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman (D) said he, too, was admitted to the hospital for a stroke. The Pennsylvania lieutenant governor said he is also expected to make a full recovery.
“The good news is I’m feeling much better, and the doctors tell me I didn’t suffer any cognitive damage. I’m well on my way to a full recovery. So I have a lot to be thankful for,” Fetterman said in a statement Sunday.
Democratic Sen. Ben Ray Luján (N.M.), also suffered a stroke in March.