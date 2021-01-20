Fox News' Chris Wallace Says Biden's Was The 'Best Inaugural Address I Ever Heard'

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace told the conservative network’s viewers Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s inaugural address was the best he’d ever heard.

Declaring “democracy has prevailed,” Biden called on Americans to show tolerance and humility to “end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.”

“I thought it was a great speech,” Wallace said, quoting that call for unity.

“I’ve been listening to these inaugural addresses since 1961. John F. Kennedy, ‘Ask not.’ I thought this was the best inaugural address I ever heard.”

He characterized the tone of the address as “part sermon, part pep talk,” noting that Biden’s words were “colored by the emotion” of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, where a mob of insurrectionists stormed the home of the legislative branch in an effort to overthrow the election.

It felt as though Biden were speaking directly to the American people, saying, ”‘Hear me out. You have a right to dissent peacefully, but our disagreement must not lead to disunion,’” Wallace added.

“It was a call to our better angels, a call saying, look, we’ve got tremendous challenges, COVID, the economy, racial injustice, climate change, but there’s nothing we can’t do if we come together.”

Wallace, one of few Fox News personalities who has routinely called out former President Donald Trump and his dishonesties, also made a pointed comment about Biden’s words about defending the truth.

“He said that ‘There is truth and there are lies. Lies that are told for power, and lies that are told for profit,’” Wallace said.

“I think it was a call to all of us, whether it’s us on the air, on cable or broadcast, whether it’s us on social media, on our Twitter accounts, understanding that we have to deal from facts, from the truth, to hear each other out. As he said, a right to disagree, but not a right to violence.”

Many Fox News commentators spread and elevated Trump’s lies about the presidential election, which ultimately led to the deadly Capitol insurrection carried out by Trump’s followers.