Chris Wallace Reveals 'Trap Door’ Thought He Had During Rowdy Trump-Biden Debate

Fox News’ Chris Wallace revealed his cartoonish thought after being urged by his director, while he was moderating the first presidential debate, to stop President Donald Trump from interrupting then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

The director’s request came via Wallace’s earpiece amid an off-the-rails debate widely remembered for Trump’s lies and repeated interruptions of his rival.

On Tuesday, Wallace told a webinar for the George Washington University School of Media and Public Affairs:

“And I’m thinking, what does he expect me to do? Does he expect me to hit a trap door and have the President of the United States go down? You know, there’s not much you can do in that situation.”

Wallace, who has previously lamented the way the debate played out and said Trump bore “primary responsibility,” also had a definitive answer when asked during the webinar if moderating was like parenting.

“As the father of six children and the grandfather of seven, no,” he replied. “Because my children and grandchildren are much better behaved than that.”

Check out Wallace’s comments from the 1:17:00 mark in the video here: