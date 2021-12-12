Fox News Anchor Chris Wallace To Leave Network For CNN After 18 Years

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, seen during a presidential debate in 2020, announced Sunday that he is leaving the news network. OLIVIER DOULIERY via Getty Images

After nearly two decades, Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving the news network and heading to CNN.

The veteran news anchor, who joined Fox News Channel in 2003, announced his immediate departure from the program “Fox News Sunday” at its conclusion on Sunday, saying he wants “to try something new.”

“Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise. I have been free to report to the best of my ability, to cover the stories I think are important, to hold our country’s leaders to account. It’s been a great ride,” he told viewers.

Wallace is headed to CNN’s upcoming streaming service, CNN+, the network confirmed in a statement. CNN recently had its own anchor shake-up with its firing of prime-time host Chris Cuomo earlier this month.

Wallace, 74, said in a statement that he is “thrilled” about the move and particularly “excited to explore the world of streaming.”

“I look forward to the new freedom and flexibility streaming affords in interviewing major figures across the news landscape — and finding new ways to tell stories,” he said.

Wallace’s time with Fox News has included moderating two general-election presidential debates and interviewing several U.S. presidents and world leaders. Before joining Fox News, he was a senior correspondent with ABC News and prior to that a White House correspondent with NBC News.

“I want to try something new, to go beyond politics to all the things I’m interested in,” Wallace said Sunday. “I’m ready for a new adventure. And I hope you’ll check it out. And so ― for the last time, dear friends ― that’s it for today. Have a great week. And I hope you’ll keep watching ‘Fox News Sunday.’”

A permanent replacement for the anchor has not been found, a spokesperson for Fox News Media said in a statement to HuffPost that praised the work of Wallace’s team over the years.

“We are extremely proud of our journalism and the stellar team that Chris Wallace was a part of for 18 years. The legacy of FOX News Sunday will continue with our star journalists, many of whom will rotate in the position until a permanent host is named,” the statement read.