Giuliani told Fox White House correspondent John Roberts that “this marks the end of the Russia investigation. We are confident that there is no finding of collusion by the president.”

But Wallace warned: “We don’t want to rush to judgment. To say that somehow this clears the president seems like the height of rushing to judgment.”

He added: “We don’t know what’s in the report; let’s be clear about that. We don’t know what Mueller found.”

Even reports that Mueller isn’t recommending any more indictments don’t “really say very much ... because .... the Justice Department’s policy has been that you can’t indict a sitting president,” Wallace noted. “So that doesn’t mean that they either found or didn’t find anything wrong in terms of the actions of the president.”

We have to “obviously wait and see” what’s going to be released, Wallace said.

“If you take the argument that the president can’t be indicted, then the only possible avenue under the Constitution would be possible impeachment” in the event of crimes, he added.

House Democrats are “going to say we want to see what Mueller found with regard to the president so we can make an independent determination as to whether he is subject to high crimes and misdemeanors under the Constitution.”