'Selling Sunset's' Chrishell Stause Gushes About 'Super-Open' Relationship With G Flip

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause just opened up about her relationship with musician G Flip — and couldn’t stop gushing.

“It really is just a super-open, communicative situation where we don’t want to block anything for either person, and we want to offer each other love and support no matter what form it takes,’” Stause told Vogue in an interview published this week. “Without a doubt, we’ll always be in each other’s lives, so that feels good.”

As rabid fans of the reality TV show know, Stause has loved and lost publicly for several years before finding her current partner. She was previously married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley until the actor abruptly filed for divorce, which fans will remember was covered extensively during the fourth season of “Selling Sunset.”

Chrishell Stause (left) began dating Australian singer G Flip (right) earlier this year. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Her subsequent relationship with boss Jason Oppenheim ended in tears when he divulged that wasn’t ready to have children — a priority for Stause. Her colleagues, and fans, were thus shocked when Stause revealed that she was dating nonbinary musician G Flip on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” reunion special in May.

“I wouldn’t have known that I’m open to so many things without them kind of opening my eyes,” Stause told Vogue.

She added, “Things are a little different for us, because it’s not a stereotypical relationship, and we do want some different things; G knows that I want to be a mom, and I know that that’s not where they are right now in their life.”

“The nonbinary conversation can make people confused, but if you’re someone who prefers to be called Bob instead of Bobby, you know, people instantly respect that. And so if somebody identifies one way, and it makes them feel comfortable, we need to be open to that.”

While Stause continues to sell homes around Los Angeles on and off camera, the recent reversal of Roe v. Wade and its protection of abortion rights spurred her to speak out. Her Southern roots have allowed her to understand anti-abortion voters — but not condone their actions.

“Maybe because of being from Kentucky, I understand the conservative side, but I’m very much not conservative,” said Stause. “It’s frustrating to feel like we’re going back in time…. So many rights are on the table, and I just think this is a really dangerous road that we’re headed down.”

“It’s going to take not just the Democratic Party, but people from all sides to say that this isn’t right. I really strongly believe that if men were the ones that had babies, this would not be a conversation.”