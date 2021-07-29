Chrishell Stause Reveals She's Dating 'Selling Sunset' Boss Jason Oppenheim

Chrishell Stause may be trying to sell people sunset, but she’s apparently stealing hearts: The actor and realtor revealed she’s dating boss Jason Oppenheim.

In an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, Stause showed off her Italian vacation in a series of images with fellow “Selling Sunset” stars Amanza Smith, Brett Oppenheim, Jason Oppenheim. Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet. Model Tina Louise, who has been linked romantically to Brett, was also there.

The last photo of the series features Jason Oppenheim, who runs the Oppenheim Group real estate firm with his brother that’s featured on the Netflix show “Selling Sunset,” and Stause snuggled next to each other, as he nuzzles her neck.

“The JLo effect,” Stause captioned the post with the shrug emoji.

The caption is an obvious nod to Jennifer Lopez’s recent Instagram post finally confirming her relationship with Ben Affleck with a steamy photo of the duo kissing.

Of their relationship, Jason Oppenheim told People: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship. I care about her deeply and we are very happy together.”

In the comments for the post, Jason Oppenheim’s ex-girlfriend and current co-worker Fitzgerald remarked: “Nothing makes me more excited than to see two of my closest friends together and making each other so happy!”

Bonnet also quipped in the comments: “So happy for you guys! Finally, people will stop with Jason and Mary hopefully.”

Previously, Stause was married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley before splitting in November 2019. Since then, she was most recently romantically linked to Keo Motsepe from “Dancing With the Stars,” whom she was reportedly dating up until May 2021.

It’s unclear when “Selling Sunset” is slated to return for its fourth season, but we know one thing is clear: We can’t wait to hear more about this romance.