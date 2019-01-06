Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie A 'B***h' At Golden Globes

“I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone!” Metz wrote. “I sure hope she knows my heart.” The moment in question happened on the red carpet during a pre-show interview with A.J. Gibson and Missi Pyle. Gibson asked Metz if she knew a girl named Alison Brie and Metz quipped, “Do I?”

When the camera cut away, the audio sounded like Metz was saying, “She’s such a bitch.” While it also sounded like the comment may have been in jest, many interpreted what they heard as a dig.

The clip sent so many people into a tizzy that one Vanity Fair reporter even asked Brie about it in the Globes’ ballroom. The reporter, Nicole Sperling, tweeted that upon informing Brie of the comments, the actress “seemed very confused by the entire matter.”

″‘But why?,’ she asked. ‘I know her. I saw her on the carpet and I told her how beautiful she looked,’” wrote Sperling about Brie’s response.