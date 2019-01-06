ENTERTAINMENT

Chrissy Metz Denies Calling Alison Brie A 'B***h' At Golden Globes

"I adore Alison and would never say a bad word about her, or anyone!" wrote Metz.

Metz tweeted her thoughts about the whole ordeal in response to an Us Weekly tweet that read, “Yikes! Did Chrissy Metz just call Alison Brie “such a bitch” on the 2019 #GoldenGlobes red carpet?” That tweet has since been deleted. 

