Chrissy Teigen marked a major sobriety milestone this week.

The “Cravings” cookbook author shared with followers that she recently achieved six months without alcohol.

“Honestly kind of sucks saying it because even though I don’t ever crave it now, time has not exactly flown by haha,” she said. “I prob won’t be excited til a larger milestone like at leasssst 5 years, and sometimes I don’t even know if I necessarily won’t ever drink again?”

Teigen, who is known for her candidness, said she has “no idea what I’m doing honestly, but I do know a few things: I now have endless energy, way less anxiety (no more benzos!) and I am *happier* and more present than ever.”

“It’s pretty cool,” she added before signing off. “I look forward to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!”

The model’s famous friends were quick to compliment her on her progress.

“Proud, so amazing, congrats. Love u,” said stylist and former Elle creative director Joe Zee, while model and actor Brooklyn Decker commented, “Tough as nails, my friend.”

“6 months is something to celebrate,” actor Octavia Spencer added. “You hit a rough spot in the road and changed your tires. Now you’re enjoying the ride. That’s something to celebrate.”

Teigen said she chose to become sober after she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I’m still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like shit by 6, not being able to sleep.”

The “Lip Sync Battle” host celebrated 50 days sober last year and said that drinking “no longer serves me in ANY way.”

“Today is my 50 day sobriety streak! it should be nearly a year but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. this is my longest streak yet!” Teigen wrote.

“I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed,” the model explained of her relationship with alcohol. “I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night. I had my fun with it and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”