Chrissy Teigen 'Not Happy' About Suspension Of Alison Roman's NY Times Column

On Teigen, Roman said that she thought the model’s personal brand is “so crazy to me.”

“She had a successful cookbook. And then it was like: Boom, line at Target. Boom, now she has an Instagram page that has over a million followers where it’s just, like, people running a content farm for her,” said the “Nothing Fancy” author.

Roman later apologized to Teigen in a tweet and then in a statement, saying: “The fact that it didn’t occur to me that I had singled out two Asian women is one hundred percent a function of my privilege. I know that our culture frequently goes after women, especially women of color, and I’m ashamed to have contributed to that.”