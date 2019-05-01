Chrissy Teigen Called 'Heartless Murderer' By Anti-Fur Protester

Chrissy Teigen was the target of an anti-fur protester during a recent appearance at Cipriani in New York City for the 36th annual City Harvest Gala on Tuesday.
A video obtained by TMZ shows the protester hurling insults at Teigen.
“Chrissy, you should be ashamed of yourself for wearing real fur!” he shouted. “Shame on you, you heartless murderer! You’re a heartless human being!”
Teigen remained calm and composed even as the verbal attack continued.
“Shame on you, Chrissy! Why do you hate animals so much, huh?” the man said. “You heartless, ugly jerk!”
An activist named Robert Banks identified himself as the man in the video in a Facebook post, saying, “I just shamed Chrissy Teigen for wearing real fur,” according to USA Today. A representative for Teigen did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Teigen co-hosted the gala with “Queer Eye” star Antoni Porowski. The cookbook author and supermodel did not wear fur to the event.
Fur drama aside, Teigen has a slate of new projects in the works, thanks to a new two-year deal with Hulu.
“Chrissy personifies the Hulu brand through her outspoken, passionate, authentic nature,” Hulu said in a statement. “Whether it’s her love of food, witty social media commentary, activism for social injustice and women’s rights, fans know Chrissy always tells it like it is.”
First up on her plate will be a cooking show called “Family Style” in collaboration with celebrity chef and restaurant mogul David Chang.
The show “will revolve around the ways in which people express their love for friends and family by cooking and eating together,” Hulu said in the statement.
Back in January, Teigen dropped a hint about their upcoming project when she posted an Instagram video of herself and Chang walking along the streets of Marrakech, Morocco.
The caption? “TOP SECRET.”
At the time, there was speculation that Teigen would appear on an episode of Chang’s Netflix show, “Ugly Delicious.”