Chrissy Teigen Called 'Heartless Murderer' By Anti-Fur Protester

“Chrissy personifies the Hulu brand through her outspoken, passionate, authentic nature,” Hulu said in a statement. “Whether it’s her love of food, witty social media commentary, activism for social injustice and women’s rights, fans know Chrissy always tells it like it is.”

First up on her plate will be a cooking show called “Family Style” in collaboration with celebrity chef and restaurant mogul David Chang.

The show “will revolve around the ways in which people express their love for friends and family by cooking and eating together,” Hulu said in the statement.

Back in January, Teigen dropped a hint about their upcoming project when she posted an Instagram video of herself and Chang walking along the streets of Marrakech, Morocco.

The caption? “TOP SECRET.”