Chrissy Teigen's Social Distancing While Crowdsourcing For Lettuce Was Perfect

Maintaining a healthy and balanced diet while in self-isolation can be challenging, even when you’re Chrissy Teigen.

The model, cookbook author and “Lip Sync Battle” host has been riding out the coronavirus pandemic in Los Angeles with her husband, John Legend, and their children Luna, 3, and Miles, 1.

On Monday, however, she found herself longing for some fresh greens and on Twitter offered to trade a loaf of her homemade banana bread for some romaine lettuce.

I’ll make a banana bread for anyone that has romaine lettuce. The trade will be made 6 feet apart and we will place the goods on the floor. no funny business — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Teigen’s callout drew a plethora of responses, including one from Backstreet Boy AJ McLean. Before long, however, YouTube comedian Chris Klemens chimed in, revealing he had three heads of romaine lettuce up for grabs.

At first, Teigen was skeptical of the offer.

how do I know this isn’t an old pic of u an romaine, hold up something timely https://t.co/B9BUAuJ488 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Thanks to a short video, however, she was soon convinced.

Ok Chris. I trust you. Let me make this bread and I’ll be in your area tomorrow early afternoon!! https://t.co/tavQQfgWMv — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

On Tuesday, Teigen and Legend met Klemens and comedian Andrew Lowe in a parking lot to make the exchange.

The respective pairings kept an appropriate amount of social distance between themselves and made the swap with the help of a remote-controlled children’s toy.

Klemens and Teigen captured the moment for posterity with a playful series of photos on Twitter in which that safe distance was maintained.

Thank you all for your unwavering support over the course of this saga. We made it @chrissyteigen. pic.twitter.com/4G3nZNLJKO — CHRIS KLEMENS (@ChrisKlemens) March 25, 2020

It was so hard not to hug you both 😩 @andrewlowe @ChrisKlemens pic.twitter.com/KpqkCbvld6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 25, 2020

Teigen has successfully used Twitter to crowdsource food items in the past.

In 2017, she posted a callout for bananas and eventually sent her mother, Vilailuck Teigen, to collect the fruit.

Exactly what Teigen planned to use Klemens’ lettuce for remains unclear. But she’s been particularly busy demonstrating her culinary prowess as of late. True to form, she’s documented many of her creations ― including tuna casserole, oatmeal crumble apple pie and some delectable-looking BLTs ― on social media.