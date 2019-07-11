Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down Body-Shaming Tweet: 'I've Had No Ass Forever'

Chrissy Teigen is back from a predictably swanky summer vacation, but maybe she should’ve kept a “do not disturb” sign on her social media.

The supermodel is, of course, no stranger to the dark side of the internet, as the target of near-constant criticism every time she tweets or breathes, for that matter. One day, she’s mom-shamed over taking her daughter to the dentist and the next she’s clapping back at a troll who called her “chubby.”

Body-shaming was on deck this week when Teigen caught wind of a photo presumably taken while she was vacationing in Portofino, Italy, this month with husband John Legend and their two children, Luna and Miles.

The paparazzi pic of the couple sporting swimsuits and relaxing in a hot tub brought out the body-shamers just like clockwork, but Teigen had no time for such messiness on her timeline.

“Everyone so used to ass shots and photoshopped instagrams,” she tweeted on Thursday. “I’ve had no ass forever - is this new news to some of you?”

“Fuckin lames wouldn’t be able to stop blabbering if I got my ass done either,” she continued in a separate tweet. “Bored as all hell, never can win!”

After viewing some of the replies to the photo, the cookbook author directly replied to some followers to shut down any attempted defense to the image being shared in the first place.

Teigen later insisted that she wasn’t “pressed” about the tweets, but she also wasn’t going to stay silent in a public conversation about her body.

Teigen has been open about her “new normal” weight post-pregnancy, noting that the scale doesn’t define her.

“Basically I am 20 pounds heavier than I was before Miles,” Teigen wrote back in March. “He’s 10 months old, I never lost the last bit because I just love food too much. Just coming to terms with my new normal, when I had this certain number for so long!”

Regardless of what the trolls say, the “Lip Sync Battle” host has been living her best life on vacation, filling up everyone’s Instagram feed with jealousy-inducing pics.

The adorable family linked up with best friends Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal for a luxurious getaway that’s featured mega-yachts, delicious meals, some swimsuit modeling and color-coordinated outfits.