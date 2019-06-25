Chrissy Teigen Freaks Out Over The Funniest Object In The Mystery Box Game

Chrissy Teigen had nothing to fear but fear itself.

Oh, and a toy dinosaur grabber.

The model and cookbook author played Jimmy Fallon’s “Can You Feel It?” game on Monday night, during which she and “The Tonight Show” host thrust their hands into a box containing mystery objects.

And Teigen struggled to keep her cool:

Fallon wasn’t much better, however, when faced with a live lungfish and cockroaches.

Check out the clip above.