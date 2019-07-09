Oops! Chrissy Teigen on Monday seemed to have accidentally shared the entire premiere episode of her new comedy show “Bring the Funny” when she meant to send just a short promo.

GUYSSSSSS! so excited to share a clip of my new show BRING THE FUNNY!! Premieres TOMORROW, 10PM after AGT on @NBC!!!! https://t.co/vaHy8uaW5r — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

The full clip of NBC’s new comedy competition, watermarked “Chrissy Teigen Viewing,” appeared to be intended for a select audience, but Teigen pushed it out to her entire Twitter following. The video is now unavailable. She joked about being fired for the gaffe and asked for job referrals.

Well it looks like I have been fired for posting the whole thing thank u all for your kind texts and DMs please send job opportunities to same number — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Minutes later, she invited those who didn’t catch the whole 30 minutes of the rogue tweet to watch it on TV Tuesday night.

Anyhow if you didn’t watch 30 minutes of it online watch it TOMORROW AT 10PM on @nbc!!!! I am really proud of it and the new friendships and love affairs I made!!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Yashar Ali, who has covered entertainment for HuffPost, sarcastically voiced his doubt that Teigen actually made a mistake.

"Wow Chrissy, you leaked an entire episode it seems by accident! What a major gaffe! Ooops!" #AD — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 8, 2019

Teigen said the reporter was giving her too much credit and posted a previous tweet in which she wrote: “I am so stupid and so tired please stop expecting things from me.”

Yashar u give me too much credit never forget pic.twitter.com/B8Ku5gay3S — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

The internet-savvy Teigen swats trolls like flies and gracefully juggles TV gigs and funny Instagram bits about family life with husband John Legend. It wouldn’t be a shocker if she were pulling a teeny fast one. Just sayin’, not accusin’.

She later issued a tweet playfully chastising fellow “Bring the Funny” judge Kenan Thompson for sending out a proper promo without revealing the whole shebang.

well well well look who's trying to be TEACHER'S PET doing it right and shit https://t.co/OnBlG19Eqo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 8, 2019

Blunder or not, Teigen sure knows how to work it.