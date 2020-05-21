Chrissy Teigen Confirms Wild Tweet About Buying A Purse To Use The Bathroom

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t mind loosening her purse strings when she needs to hit the bathroom.

The “Cravings” cookbook author on Tuesday confirmed a tweet that said she once purchased a pricey designer bag in order to use the bathroom guilt-free at Barneys (which recently closed for good).

A fan brought up the story after the model noted that one of her recipes was sparked by a visit to the luxury department store.

“This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where i ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me,” Teigen wrote.

This was inspired by a trip to Barney's (rest in peace) where i ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn't pay for it and a stranger helped me 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 https://t.co/4xSdvVvadK — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

The fan replied to that tweet with a Barneys story of her own involving Teigen.

“One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom,” the Twitter user wrote. “I knew I loved you before but that solidified it.”

The “Chrissy’s Court” star responded that this scenario was not only true but something she’d done “all too often.”

wowowowow anyone that knows me knows this is very true all too often https://t.co/ciZePatK9o — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 20, 2020

While that gesture confirmed a fan’s love for Teigen, John Legend recently spoke about the moment that convinced him to propose to his now-wife.

On Wednesday, Teigen posted a photo on Instagram that she said depicted her at an Ed Hardy fashion show in 2011 (another fan pointed out it was actually a True Religion show).

The model said that she was star-struck by reality TV star Jon Gosselin of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” sitting front row, but it turns out another John was struck by her ― and decided to propose.

“This was the year I proposed to you,” the singer wrote. “After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”

She certainly “bagged” a good one that time.