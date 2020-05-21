Chrissy Teigen Confirms Wild Tweet About Buying A Purse To Use The Bathroom

Chrissy Teigen doesn’t mind loosening her purse strings when she needs to hit the bathroom.
The “Cravings” cookbook author on Tuesday confirmed a tweet that said she once purchased a pricey designer bag in order to use the bathroom guilt-free at Barneys (which recently closed for good).
A fan brought up the story after the model noted that one of her recipes was sparked by a visit to the luxury department store.
“This was inspired by a trip to Barney’s (rest in peace) where i ordered this and had my purse stolen and couldn’t pay for it and a stranger helped me,” Teigen wrote.
The fan replied to that tweet with a Barneys story of her own involving Teigen.
“One time I saw you at barneys and you bought a Celine bag so you wouldn’t feel guilty about asking to use the bathroom,” the Twitter user wrote. “I knew I loved you before but that solidified it.”
The “Chrissy’s Court” star responded that this scenario was not only true but something she’d done “all too often.”
While that gesture confirmed a fan’s love for Teigen, John Legend recently spoke about the moment that convinced him to propose to his now-wife.
On Wednesday, Teigen posted a photo on Instagram that she said depicted her at an Ed Hardy fashion show in 2011 (another fan pointed out it was actually a True Religion show).
The model said that she was star-struck by reality TV star Jon Gosselin of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” sitting front row, but it turns out another John was struck by her ― and decided to propose.
“This was the year I proposed to you,” the singer wrote. “After seeing you in the Ed Hardy show, I was convinced you were the woman I wanted to spend the rest of my life with.”
She certainly “bagged” a good one that time.