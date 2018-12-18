Chrissy Teigen Came Up With Brilliant Ploy To Get Her 2-Year-Old To Eat

It sounds like Chrissy Teigen’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna, has eighty-sixed the whole eating thing.

So the cookbook author came up with a clever ― and very extra ― way to try to tempt her little one to indulge in the meals she prepares: creating a home restaurant menu.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old model and wife of singer John Legend posted a video showing off the menu at La Casa de Chrissy (not the name she gave the faux restaurant, but we hope she considers it).

The words “trying to get Luna to eat by being psychotic” are superimposed on the video.

I made a restaurant for my 2 and a half year old pic.twitter.com/bqQ40bFQ4F — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2018

The video features descriptions of each menu item, including “Cereal with Bananas,” with the super-creative explanation that it’s simply “cereal and bananas,” and “Crispy Fish Sticks” which consists of “rectangular crispy fish fillets with your choice of dip-dip.” Each item also has a price ― for instance, the “Ham and Cheese ‘Lunables’” is $4.

Though the concept itself is very cute, some of Teigen’s fans of Twitter had logistical questions:

what happens if you run out of, say, berries for the grilled cheese’s side? will she be able to request the restaurant suggests alternatives? or ask for money off the bill? — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) December 18, 2018

Why are there prices?! You charging her? 😂 — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) December 18, 2018

Teigen was happy to answer.

I thought about that and I’m gonna cross that bridge when I get there — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2018

I feel like if she pays she will eat it (fake money!) https://t.co/6BiH2y8A1u — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 18, 2018

Here’s hoping what Teigen means by “fake money” is actually hugs. Sweet, sweet hugs.