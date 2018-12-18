Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
Parenting

Chrissy Teigen Came Up With Brilliant Ploy To Get Her 2-Year-Old To Eat

“Trying to get Luna to eat by being psychotic,” the model said about her new idea.
By Elyse Wanshel
12/18/2018 04:25pm ET

It sounds like Chrissy Teigen’s 2-year-old daughter, Luna, has eighty-sixed the whole eating thing.

So the cookbook author came up with a clever ― and very extra ― way to try to tempt her little one to indulge in the meals she prepares: creating a home restaurant menu.

On Tuesday, the 33-year-old model and wife of singer John Legend posted a video showing off the menu at La Casa de Chrissy (not the name she gave the faux restaurant, but we hope she considers it).

The words “trying to get Luna to eat by being psychotic” are superimposed on the video.

The video features descriptions of each menu item, including “Cereal with Bananas,” with the super-creative explanation that it’s simply “cereal and bananas,” and “Crispy Fish Sticks” which consists of “rectangular crispy fish fillets with your choice of dip-dip.” Each item also has a price ― for instance, the “Ham and Cheese ‘Lunables’” is $4.

Though the concept itself is very cute, some of Teigen’s fans of Twitter had logistical questions:

Teigen was happy to answer.

Here’s hoping what Teigen means by “fake money” is actually hugs. Sweet, sweet hugs.

Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna Legend seen out shopping in Manhattan in February.
