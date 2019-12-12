Chrissy Teigen Hosts Illuminating Q&A On How Celebrities Do Everyday Life

Have you ever wondered how celebrities manage to get on flights without being seen? How they do basic chores in public? Whether they read celebrity gossip?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, Chrissy Teigen may have finally offered the answers you’ve been looking for. The model and cookbook author opened a Twitter Q&A, offering fans the opportunity to ask questions about what it’s like being a celebrity and how the rich and famous go about their everyday lives.

Here are some of the most interesting questions and answers from the candid Twitter session.

Do celebrities have junk drawers for random stuff?

it’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favorite A list celebrity anything you would like to know about being a super huge A list celebrity https://t.co/R5Sshc2O7H pic.twitter.com/ppEfNnqHB2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What’s it like being famous?

it is good because I am comfortable but I have an awesome life and zero life all at the same time https://t.co/HNZeFYLXRf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What’s the best perk of being a celebrity?

no one gives my kids nasty looks on the plane. if anything, they're creepily nice and it is crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane https://t.co/J1T1lpmNI2 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do you set an alarm, or are you gently woken by someone in the morning?

John sets an alarm but leaves it in the bathroom while he makes the kids pancakes and I have to get up to cancel it. I get very upset. https://t.co/VWBXyAOWhx — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do you have a million rooms in your house? And how many expensive dresses have you worn?

every room is very used and occupied. I have worn a lot of expensive things but always have to give them back. since the babies, I'm not sample size anymore so I buy almost everything I wear and then resell on TheRealReal and donate the $ to charity. https://t.co/nXHqs7zr76 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

How do you go about cutting the line at restaurants? Do you pay or does it happen automatically?

I make reservations and don't give them the option to say no. "Hi it's Chrissy Teigen and id like to make a reservation for 2 for John legend, do you have any availability?" if you just say "hi can I make a reservation for 2?" they say no. gotta say it all at once https://t.co/31GsnRw3KJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

How do celebrities go about air travel? Do you ever go through the airport like regular people?

there is a terminal a mile from the airport that you pay membership for. they do the same security privately and take you to the plane in a car. I know. I know. https://t.co/BtFaTBaMKh — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do you do your own grocery shopping, or do you have an assistant for that?

assistant does a lot but it's funny when it's the assistant's bday and you gotta go yourself https://t.co/XCQpFWowDX — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

When was the last time you took public transport?

maybe 10 years or so. I uber a lot, though. https://t.co/FwMUXwSnuc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What’s it like when you see yourself on TV?

I say "why did I wear that" or "why did they cut it down so much" https://t.co/vzw4YochsN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

How do your kids react when they see you on TV?

they could not care less https://t.co/nc8cMcEfFE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What’s the one “normal” thing you miss being able to do without being recognized?

grocery store but I still try https://t.co/iIeePqEy4N — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What perk makes you feel the most guilty?

Do you need to change your phone number all the time for privacy reasons?

a lot of people change often but mine has been the same for a long time https://t.co/90sqCiwOwL — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do you read celebrity gossip? How do you respond if you see something about someone you know?

yes but no one really reads their own shit. and you don't wanna bring people down. unless it's a big garbage story, then you reach out to see if they're okay https://t.co/xwHjKaGS95 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Is it hard for you to go out in public, say to a movie, or for food?

I go maybe once a month or less, only if I worked earlier and have my hair and makeup done already https://t.co/PLRhShv12y — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

How do you find your assistants?

we find people that have worked for agents. they're usually completely over working for agents. https://t.co/TOGHLbmNr6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Is it weird when people talk to your kids in public?

I don't. I know they're being sweet. A lot of people touch and hug which is weird to most people but I'm also a toucher without realizing. I dunno. I'm not mad at touch but I get people who are https://t.co/hEqsLYZjqO — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What would you do if you weren’t famous?

teacher! probably pre-k. or a stay at home mommy. https://t.co/J62oX1ATxy — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Are most celebrities nicer or meaner than they appear to the public?

the bigger the celeb, the nicer. I've met a lot of borderline people who had super attitudes lol (but also a lot of shitty big celebs so I guess there is no clear path here) https://t.co/rYRckxDevf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do you make house payments or did you just buy it outright?

What’s dealing with paparazzi like?

if you're nice to them, they're good to you. one time I dodged one for miles and hid in an alley. he found me. I lept from my car, shaking and crying that he had a gps on my car. he was so kind and I ended up feeling terrible. it's a job. https://t.co/or9Vr96il8 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

BUT one time, a guy in nyc shot directly into a dressing room I was changing in. I memorized his face and still hate him. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

What are your kids like with paparazzi?

luna hates them. in New York they don't really hide and they apologize when she freaks and stop photographing. here in LA, they've learned to hide more and you don't know you're being photographed. I'd rather know. https://t.co/i9aIKx7kdS — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do you need to deal with tasks like paying your bills?

I have a business accountant who handles everything and sends me summaries of my spending/income. I don't get mail. https://t.co/xHqSC4qfZk — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do your assistants live on site?

We have a house manager who works at the house all day to handle our lives and day to day business, packages, scheduling for household staff etc https://t.co/LRMuOxzdLg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Is someone monitoring this Twitter session? A social media manager perhaps?

Def my publicist lol https://t.co/QBLmFn1jXH — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

How do you hire nannies, and do they live with you and stay through the night?

We have 4 incredible people, not all at once. One will rotate and stay through the night. https://t.co/aSC4NB301H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Have you ever met someone you admired who turned out to be a disappointment?

Honestly no! One time I met someone who seemed stupid and mean who turned out to be stupid and mean. https://t.co/7utIJO7KIg — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Are you anxious about being “cancelled?”

It’s why I hate interviews. There are so many tones to everything, and you just pray it translates well. I’m also very long winded and talk a lot. It is the longest waiting game and I hate it. https://t.co/AwcCv8Lh8H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

Do you ever sit around thinking about the fact that you’re famous?

Lol no. I sit around thinking how everyone hates me and is mad at me and how I’m about to be cancelled https://t.co/mcPj9uk8lr — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019

So there you go. Those are the perks and pitfalls of being famous.

Okay that concludes today’s super A List celebrity question time!! Thank you for your participation! I’m going to bed with my two eggs now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 9, 2019