Chrissy Teigen Shares Pure Gold Photo Of Her High School Cheerleading Days

Chrissy Teigen knows how to bring it on.

The model and cookbook author (and internet clapback queen) threw back to her high school cheerleading days on Tuesday, sharing a snap of her squad ― featuring full cheer uniform, pigtails, pompoms and early-2000s style skinny eyebrows.

“Watching cheer on Netflix got me reminiscing about how i sucked at cheerleading almost as much as I sucked at doing my brows,” she wrote.

“Truly no idea how I made this team. The best part is they claimed there was no JV/varsity but one squad got to cheer for basketball and football and the other (mine) got volleyball and wrestling.”

Meghan MacKenzie, a friend of Teigen and husband John Legend’s, commented: “Did you do everyone else’s brows too because I see a recurring theme.”

Teigen, of course, clapped back:

Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

Defensive commenters unaware of the friendship immediately reared up in Teigen’s defense, slamming MacKenzie for her remark.

Legend and Teigen intervened ― only to troll their friend a little more.

Instagram

Instagram

This is the second time the mom of two has shared a cheerleading throwback. In 2017, she set the internet alight with a photo of her flawless team while she was visiting her hometown of Snohomish, Washington.

Go, Panthers!