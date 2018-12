Chrissy Teigen had Twitter users in turmoil Friday when she boldly said that the best gummy bear is clear and there’s no room for debate. “You either agree or you’re wrong,” she wrote.

The best gummy bear is the clear gummy bear. This isn’t up for debate. You either agree or you’re wrong — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 7, 2018

That ignited a firestorm with thousands of people showing support for Teigen’s opinion and many, many others – including James Corden – saying she was full of ... well ... clear gummy bears.

Corden tweeted, ”I don’t even recognize clear as a flavor.”

This is horse shit. Horse. Shit. I won’t allow this. I don’t even recognize clear as a flavor. https://t.co/CmfgLqWzaB — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 8, 2018

mmmmidk about that one Christine pic.twitter.com/HXCqs14JEW — ☔️ (@janellealethia) December 8, 2018

Praise for the clear gummy bear seemed to have no limits.

Let the clear gummy bear host the Oscars — Jaafar Moriq (@jaafarmoriq) December 7, 2018