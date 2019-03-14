Chrissy Teigen Mocks College Bribery Scam With Feisty Photoshop

Chrissy Teigen’s kids are way too young for her to worry about their higher education, but it was still the perfect time for her to joke about the college admissions bribery scandal.

A federal probe snared actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman and other prominent parents for allegedly scamming to get their kids into top colleges. In perhaps a nod to “Full House” star Loughlin, who with her husband is accused of shelling out $500,000 so their daughters could falsely be presented as crew recruits to get into USC, Teigen went to work on Wednesday.

While Loughlin was not accused of Photoshopping their daughters’ heads on action photos of real athletes, some parents allegedly did just that.

So give Teigen props for a multi-reference mocking, with the help of husband John Legend (the shirtless soccer star) and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin and her husband, Mike Rosenthal, in the photos to the left.

I feel like mine could pass — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 13, 2019