Chrissy Teigen Shreds 'BATS**T' Conspiracy Theorists: 'You Absolute F**king Losers'

Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday took aim at conspiracy theorists who spread malicious rumors online about herself and her husband, the musician John Legend.

The model and cookbook author ― who is a vocal critic of President Donald Trump ― used a seven-part Twitter thread to shred those people who baselessly allege that she and Legend are involved in a pedophile ring that, she noted, they claim is “always *ALMOST* about to be exposed.”

“If I take legal action, it gets worse because then, to them, it’s true and I’m trying to ‘silence’ them,” Teigen said.

“I hate what some people have become and what social [media] has done for this kind of reach,” she added. “It sucks. And now they’ll post this too, and it’ll get even worse. I’m just so fucking tired.”

“Fuck you, fucking miserable Q shitfucks, you absolute fucking losers,” she fumed, in reference to the Trump-centric QAnon conspiracy theory that falsely claims the president is working to expose a cabal of Hollywood and elite liberal pedophiles.

u know what is not great? I still have to read on social media many times a day that John and I are pedophiles and look at photoshopped/miscaptioned photos of us on "Epstein Island" and I just have to deal with it because "people are crazy these days" — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

if I take legal action, it gets worse because then, to them, it's true and I'm trying to "silence" them. It's on posts about anything. Random 90 days fan pages, meme accounts, anything. Even if the content is normal, the comments are....this shit. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

I had a real life before this. I mean...going to the grocery store and shit, parks alone with my kids. now I have a list of people in my area who genuinely believe we are in a pedo ring that is always *ALMOST* about to be exposed — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

it's not just weirdos in random towns. these people are all over. I hate what some people have become and what social has done for this kind of reach. it sucks. and now they'll post this too, and it'll get even worse. I'm just so fucking tired. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

I have a love justice. when people do wrong, I need them to know they're wrong. this isn't a good or bad thing, but it's me/. the fact I have to learn to let people get away with shit like this is insane to me. it makes me ill inside. yep, they're just crazy! don't worry bout em! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

I have a love justice yes — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

anyhow that is my morning rant. fuck you, fucking miserable Q shitfucks, you absolute fucking losers — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

It sucks your going through that. On the bright side they are all gathering in one place and we can all report, mute and block them. It will make 2020 so much more pleasant! Easy clean up! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 23, 2019

I’m sorry for what your family goes through. You’re fighting the right fight. I stand beside you! https://t.co/yoYZsMfWjr — Adam Savage (@donttrythis) October 22, 2019

This is very instructive about the worst side of social media, and what it feels like to be lied about on a grand scale. https://t.co/qWqY711p5z — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 22, 2019

In a later round of tweets, Teigen called the conspiracy theorists “pathetic NUTCASES” and “BATSHIT,” urged them to “get help,” and begged for someone to “do a movie” on them.

“Twitter has honestly done an awesome job with filtering and blocking or if necessary, suspending accounts. Instagram is not so good,” she added. “But I’m not really content anymore with just… not seeing it. I wanna see it and I want to fight this shit.”

The best is when these sick losers are like “LOOK!! She’s rubbing it in all our faces!!! Q is COMING!!” *Q never comes* THERE SHE GOES AGAIN!!!!! With the SYMBOLS!!! Someone do a movie on these pathetic NUTCASES I beg you — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

I am so over these pieces of shit and not saying anything because they spiral. Go spiral you fucking losers. You’re BATSHIT. Absolutely unwell. Get help. I’m serious. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019

twitter has honestly done an awesome job with filtering and blocking or if necessary, suspending accounts. instagram is not so good. but I'm not really content anymore with just...not seeing it. I wanna see it and I want to fight this shit. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2019