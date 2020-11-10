Chrissy Teigen Shares 'Cutest, Most Beautiful' Video Of Daughter Talking To Late Baby's Ashes

Chrissy Teigen shared a video of the “cutest, most beautiful” way her daughter, Luna, is honoring her late baby brother.

The model and cookbook author is continuing to be open about her grief after she experienced pregnancy loss at 20 weeks earlier this fall of her third child with her husband, John Legend, a son they had planned to name Jack.

In the video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Teigen says she just received a box of Jack’s ashes, adorned with “blessed holy Thai string” to honor her heritage.

She then reveals that her 4-year-old daughter had placed a stuffed animal and a treat next to the late baby’s ashes to keep him company.

“This is the cutest, most beautiful thing I have ever seen,” Teigen says in the clip. “Luna put a little therapy bear around him. The best part is I came down and she gave him a piece of her favorite snack, a tiny piece of Pirate’s Booty. I can’t. I don’t know, she’s amazing.”

In a second clip, Luna is seen talking to Jack and the stuffed bear, saying, “Hi guys! ‘Hi, this is baby Jack, and I’m Teddy.’ I’m Luna. How are you doing today?”

Teigen wrote in the caption that while her post might appear “weird” to some people, she’s raising her kids to be “very open about life, death, grief, everything really.”

“We try to explain things well and answer every question imaginable in a beautiful, spiritual but literal way,” she wrote. “I know this is a weird post but I just wanted to share these to always remember my incredibly empathetic little mini. life is infinitely better with her in it. I miss u, jack. we miss you a lot.”

Both Teigen and Legend, who also share a 2-year-old son named Miles, have honored Jack in their own ways in the weeks since announcing their heartbreak to the world.

After Legend dedicated an emotional performance to his wife at the Billboard Music Awards, Teigen revealed a new tattoo of Jack’s name written in cursive on her inner wrist.

Following an extended break from social media, the cookbook author later ﻿penned a gut-wrenching personal essay, explaining that her pregnancy complications were a result of partial placental abruption.

“After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye,” she wrote. “He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either.”

Teigen also addressed the deeply vulnerable hospital photos she shared on social media after her loss, writing, “These photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like.”

“These photos are only for the people who need them,” she said. “The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

Elsewhere in the essay, Teigen revealed that the family plans to put Jack’s ashes “into the soil of a tree in our new home, the one we got with his room in mind.”