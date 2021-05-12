Chrissy Teigen Says She’s ‘Deeply Sorry’ For Harassing A Teenage Courtney Stodden

Chrissy Teigen is apologizing for her cruel behavior on social media.

On Wednesday, the 35-year-old model and TV personality tweeted a thread telling Courtney Stodden that she was “deeply sorry” for bullying them online when Stodden was a teenager. (Stodden, who uses the pronouns they and them, now identifies as nonbinary.)

“I’m mortified and sad at who I used to be,” Teigen wrote. “I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.”

Stodden made headlines in 2011 at the age of 16 when they married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison after receiving parental permission to tie the knot. As a result, Stodden — who also wore revealing outfits and displayed deviant behavior — soon became a media punchline.

Stodden and Hutchison finalized their divorce in March 2020. On the day the couple officially split, Stodden opened up about their marriage on Instagram, captioning a now-deleted photo with Hutchison: “I look back at this picture and feel absolutely taken advantage of.”

In an interview with the Daily Beast published Monday, Stodden talked about the abuse they say they endured from Hutchison, the media and others as a teenager.

Stodden, now 26, told the Daily Beast that Teigen routinely harassed them online, and that the cookbook author “wouldn’t just publicly tweet about wanting me to take ‘a dirt nap’ but would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself.”

BuzzFeed News obtained screenshots of deleted tweets Teigen wrote to Stodden in 2011 and 2012, which included messages like “go. to sleep. forever” and “what drug makes you do that with your mouth? asking for a friend who really wants to know how to look like an idiot.”

In response to Stodden’s interview, Teigen published a thread on Twitter Wednesday confirming she bullied Stodden and apologizing for the harassment.

“These were not my only mistakes,” Teigen wrote in her apology. “And surely won’t be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!!”

Teigen also said in her thread that she tried to reach out to Stodden privately, “but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize.”

“I’m so sorry, Courtney,” Teigen wrote. “I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am.”

Teigen also apologized to her fans and large Twitter following, saying she will “forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.”