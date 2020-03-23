Chrissy Teigen is having none of Donald Trump’s complaints about the coronavirus test.

After the president told reporters last week that there was “nothing pleasant” about taking the test, Teigen trumped his experience with one of hers: childbirth. And everything that comes with it.

“My vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole,” the cookbook author tweeted in response to a tweet about Trump’s comments. “Fuck your swab pain.”

And Teigen didn’t stop there.

“They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before [stitching] me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months,” she added. ” So yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough.”

my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain. https://t.co/AGBZD9WTmq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

The test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, consists of a nasal swab that goes to the back of the nose and reaches the throat area. It has elicited various pain reactions from people, with one person saying it felt like she was being “stabbed in the brain” and another describing it as simply a “quick swirl around the nose.”

A Twitter user found a sweet photo of Teigen, her husband, John Legend, and their daughter, Luna, snuggled together seemingly right after her birth and wrote, “Suddenly this picture has a whole new meaning: Vagasshole.”

“Yep I had one giant vagasshole here,” the “Lip Sync Battle” co-host responded.

yep I had one giant vagasshole here https://t.co/BaoK4Ru0Uj — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

Pretty soon, parents were replying back to Teigen’s tweetstorm with their own #vagasshole tales.

1st baby had to be vacuumed out, I had one giant vagasshole.

Hubby couldn’t understand why I always went to the bathroom with an ice cold bottle of water.

When he complains about being in pain I always say to him ‘severe tearing!’

Dr’s words to describe it not mine #vagasshole — Bethany Mikhael (@MissBethy) March 23, 2020

I didn’t quite end up with a #vagasshole, but I did have tearing. Being able to feel them stitch it up (like every poke), because I couldn’t get an epidural was a tad worse than a nasal swab I’d say. — Kenzie Bruboldrick (@ShmenzBrubold) March 23, 2020

3rd degree tear was what I was told. #Vagasshole would have made me laugh. — Bonnie and 5 (@Bonnieand5) March 23, 2020

The guy just snipped thru my wife's 😳 right there in front of me.



With scissors. 😫



I can't even......#vagasshole — Geeksta (@_Geeksta_) March 23, 2020

I had a #vagasshole with my first! — Resist_tangerine_traitors_I💓 science_🌊 (@BeckiBenson2000) March 23, 2020

During Teigen and Legend’s self-isolation with their two kids, Luna and Miles, the couple has remained busy. They performed a duet on Instagram Live last week and hopped on a call with Ellen DeGeneres ― if only to say how bored they were.

Teigen also tweeted at Ivanka Trump, calling for more COVID-19 tests, and defended Vanessa Hudgens after the actor made some incredibly insensitive comments about the coronavirus. There’s no telling what the next few weeks ― if not months ― of social distancing will bring.