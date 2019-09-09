Twitter Users Find A Way To Get Chrissy Teigen’s Filthy Trump Nickname To Trend

President Donald Trump’s Sunday night attack on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen backfired when it led to an insulting new nickname for the president.
But there was just one problem with the scathing presidential put-down cooked up by Teigen: It’s likely too dirty for Twitter trends ― so the president’s critics had to devise another way to get it onto the list.
Trump attacked Legend on Sunday night after the musician appeared on an MSNBC special about criminal justice reform. He also insulted model and cookbook author Teigen but without mentioning her name.
Instead, the president referred to her only as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”
Trump tagged Legend and NBC’s Lester Holt, but not Teigen ― and she fired back by taunting him with a new nickname:
That led to plenty of tweets referring to Trump as “President Pussy Ass Bitch.”
That phrase didn’t trend, likely because of the expletives. But many of his critics began abbreviating it ― and that worked as #PresidentPAB climbed to the top of the list of trending terms: