Twitter Users Find A Way To Get Chrissy Teigen’s Filthy Trump Nickname To Trend

But there was just one problem with the scathing presidential put-down cooked up by Teigen: It’s likely too dirty for Twitter trends ― so the president’s critics had to devise another way to get it onto the list.

Trump attacked Legend on Sunday night after the musician appeared on an MSNBC special about criminal justice reform. He also insulted model and cookbook author Teigen but without mentioning her name.

Instead, the president referred to her only as Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

Trump tagged Legend and NBC’s Lester Holt, but not Teigen ― and she fired back by taunting him with a new nickname:

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

That led to plenty of tweets referring to Trump as “President Pussy Ass Bitch.”

That phrase didn’t trend, likely because of the expletives. But many of his critics began abbreviating it ― and that worked as #PresidentPAB climbed to the top of the list of trending terms:

It took me a few seconds to figure out what #PresidentPAB meant...and then I smiled. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) September 9, 2019

.@ChrissyTeigen’s tweet at Trump was too vulgar for the news to repeat. Luckily, we’re not the news. #PresidentPAB pic.twitter.com/AmmY02zdCg — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 10, 2019

Somebody needs to tell Paw-Paw that picking a fight with @chrissyteigen on twitter is like invading Russia in winter. It’s going to be painful, lengthy, and you’re going to spectacularly lose. 🐮#filthymouthedwife #PresidentPAB — Devin Nunes’ cow 🐮 (@DevinCow) September 9, 2019

If you’re wondering why #PABOTUS #PPAB and #PresidentPAB are trending, it’s because 45 came for Chrissy and John last night. And they handed him his wig. But Twitter wouldn’t allow #PresidentPussyAssBitch to trend. I will now and forevermore be referring to him as #PABOTUS. https://t.co/SSI6Ix1xIV — April (@ReignOfApril) September 9, 2019

September 9, 2019: On this day in American history, #PresidentPussyAssBitch trended on Twitter. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 9, 2019

Coming home from work to see #PresidentPAB is trending has made my damn day.



Don't ever get in a Twitter war with Chrissy Teigen & John Legend. 🤔😂🤣😂🤣 — Andrew Goss ✊USAF✊ (@Goss30Goss) September 9, 2019

If I were to refer to #PresidentPAB would everyone know what that means at this point? — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) September 9, 2019

Wondering why Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, #filthymouthedwife, #teamchrissy, #PresidentPAB #PPAB, and #PABOTUS are trending?



It's Trump.

Of course.



Enough about him. Watch this:



