The 2019 tweet blew up in House Republicans’ faces during a hearing earlier this week while they were desperately attempting to expose efforts to shut down conservative messages on Twitter.

Advertisement

But it turned out it was Trump officials who tried to censor Teigen’s tweet, “because it was a derogatory statement directed towards the [then] president,” former Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli testified before House members on Wednesday.

The tweet stayed up, Navaroli suggested, because Twitter’s policy at the time allowed “up to 3 insults” in any tweet.

Teigen appeared at a loss for words on Wednesday when her tweet was memorialized in the congressional record. But she had more to say after “Daily Show” host Chelsea Handler joked that Trump should have appreciated the insult because it “involved three of his favorite things.”

In response, Teigen wrote that her tweet only contained two insults, because “pussy-ass goes together.”

Advertisement