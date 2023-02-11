What's Hot

There's No Code Of Ethics For The Supreme Court, But The Pressure's On

Mischa Barton Recalled Being Encouraged To Sleep With Leonardo DiCaprio In Resurfaced Interview

Elon Musk Threatens To Remove Legacy Blue Checks Because They Are 'Truly Corrupt'

Pamela Anderson Responds After Tim Allen Denies Claim He Flashed Her 32 Years Ago

Jennifer Lopez Appears To Respond To All The Bored Ben Affleck Memes

Emma Roberts Scolds Mom For Sharing Photo Of Actor's 2-Year-Old Son

The Funniest Tweets From Women This Week

My Doctor Offered Me A 'Modern Medical Miracle.' Then A Side Effect Changed My Life Forever.

Democrat Who Lost To Rep. George Santos Is Aiding GOP Megadonor's Casino Bid

Florida Republicans Approve $10 Million Slush Fund To Fly Asylum Seekers Around The U.S.

Biden's Pre-Super Bowl Interview With Fox Is Off Again

Reporter Actually Asks Kamala Harris About Husband's Kiss With Jill Biden

PoliticsDonald TrumpTwitterChrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Goofs That Her 'P***y Ass B***h' Trump Attack Tweet Is Really Just 2 Insults

House Republicans breathed new life into Teigen's scathing takedown as they tried to prove Twitter is biased against conservatives.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Model Chrissy Teigen has finally weighed in on the finer points of her now-notorious “pussy ass bitch” tweet about then-President Donald Trump that drove the Trump White House to demand her post be taken down (it wasn’t).

The 2019 tweet blew up in House Republicans’ faces during a hearing earlier this week while they were desperately attempting to expose efforts to shut down conservative messages on Twitter.

But it turned out it was Trump officials who tried to censor Teigen’s tweet, “because it was a derogatory statement directed towards the [then] president,” former Twitter employee Anika Collier Navaroli testified before House members on Wednesday.

The tweet stayed up, Navaroli suggested, because Twitter’s policy at the time allowed “up to 3 insults” in any tweet.

Teigen appeared at a loss for words on Wednesday when her tweet was memorialized in the congressional record. But she had more to say after “Daily Show” host Chelsea Handler joked that Trump should have appreciated the insult because it “involved three of his favorite things.”

In response, Teigen wrote that her tweet only contained two insults, because “pussy-ass goes together.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community