Dwyane Wade fell into Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s lap at his final home game Tuesday, creating an indelible moment for the retiring Miami Heat star and the celebrity couple.

Teigen tweeted a remarkable photo of she and Legend grimacing as Wade landed on them courtside at American Airlines Arena, captioning it, “a renaissance painting.”

People on Twitter responded with a few masterpieces of their own.

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Belongs in the Louvre, tbh. pic.twitter.com/aeFC3iapWu — Bryan Babcock (@bryanbabcock_) April 10, 2019

Here you go. Saved you some time! 😂 pic.twitter.com/NeM1HN2eye — SamZee (@SamZComedy) April 10, 2019

I feel like this has meme potential. pic.twitter.com/HKbBQt6BFb — Andrew Hunt (@Mr_AndrewHunt) April 10, 2019

when the lemonade is too sour: pic.twitter.com/iF8a5jj9n0 — bleaks (@bleakfacts) April 10, 2019