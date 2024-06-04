Chrissy Teigen Gets Emotional Detailing ‘Worst Nightmare’ During Airplane Takeoff

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Chrissy Teigen is thankful to be alive after suffering a scare on a flight.

“We just had something called an ‘erroneous takeoff,’” Teigen, 38, said in her Instagram Stories on Monday. “I don’t even know what ‘erroneous’ means, to be honest with you. We were going a thousand miles an hour to take off and then came to a complete stop.”

She continued, “And for, like, three seconds, I was bracing for impact — absolutely positive that we were braking because we were going to hit something and we didn’t.”

Advertisement

Neither Teigen nor the other passengers were apparently harmed in the incident, but the TV personality shared that the frightening moment made her become “very religious all of a sudden.”

“I became very religious all of a sudden. I was like, ‘Praise Lord, praise be,’” she recalled. “We’re going back to the gate. I’m so grateful for these pilots and the plane for doing what it was supposed to do.”

The mom of four then tagged her husband, John Legend, 45, in a cheeky caption over the video asking him to “Please answer your phone I’m on final destination.”

Her message is a nod to the iconic 2000 horror film of the same name about a group of airplane passengers who, after cheating death when a flight explodes mid-air, are killed off in different torturous ways.

Advertisement

Teigen and Legend share four children together.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend tied the knot in September 2013. Mike Coppola via Getty Images

In another update on her Instagram Stories, Teigen said, “That’s actually my worst nightmare. Documenting your flight and being like, ‘oh here’s the plane, here’s the menu.’ And then all my last photos on DailyMail would be, ‘she had beer cheese. That was her last meal.’”

With a relieved smile, she added, “My last words were nearly, ‘Meemaw’s beer cheese.’”

HuffPost has reached out to Teigen’s reps.

Back in 2017, Teigen experienced another airline faux pas after winding up on a “flight to nowhere,” after the crew discovered an unauthorized passenger had boarded the flight.

The plane, which had 226 passengers aboard, was forced to turn around four hours into its flight to Tokyo.

“A flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane,” she tweeted. “Why … why do we all gotta go back, I do not know,” she wrote in a Dec. 26, 2017 tweet.

Advertisement