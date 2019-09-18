Chrissy Teigen FaceTimes Friendly Stranger After Accidentally Tweeting Her Email Address

A ditzy moment from Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday night resulted in a lot of fun for her 11.7 million Twitter followers.
The model/TV personality tweeted an image of her MacBook, unaware that her personal email address was visible. By the time she realized, it was too late:
Teigen and her mom were then treated to a FaceTime call from a nice man named Ricardo (as well as many, many other calls):
Given this wasn’t the first time Teigen had made such a mistake, she was quick to come up with a solution:
The author accidentally published her phone number in her first cookbook Cravings in 2016, which she discovered after receiving “100 or so calls.”
“I have since changed it but thank you for all the kind voicemails!” she said at the time.
