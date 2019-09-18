Chrissy Teigen FaceTimes Friendly Stranger After Accidentally Tweeting Her Email Address

A ditzy moment from Chrissy Teigen on Tuesday night resulted in a lot of fun for her 11.7 million Twitter followers.

The model/TV personality tweeted an image of her MacBook, unaware that her personal email address was visible. By the time she realized, it was too late:

Fuck I posted my email address lmao — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

Teigen and her mom were then treated to a FaceTime call from a nice man named Ricardo (as well as many, many other calls):

oh my god people are FaceTiming me. was 100% sure this would be a penis but nope just a nice stranger pic.twitter.com/yuPAThQjPf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

please stop I have a family pic.twitter.com/koEnVzkCes — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

Given this wasn’t the first time Teigen had made such a mistake, she was quick to come up with a solution:

everything disabled and changed emails. but I love you guys and thank you for the kind words lol — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019

The author accidentally published her phone number in her first cookbook Cravings in 2016, which she discovered after receiving “100 or so calls.”

“I have since changed it but thank you for all the kind voicemails!” she said at the time.

not as bad as when I published my phone number on my dog's collar in my cookbook https://t.co/Xqn9fE3oak — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 18, 2019