Chrissy Teigen's Father Reportedly Files For Divorce From Her Mother

Chrissy Teigen’s parents are officially splitting.

Ron Teigen Sr. filed for divorce from Vilailuck Teigen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to People. The reason was not reported.

The documents noted that no minor children were involved, according to E! The couple have Teigen, 33, and another adult daughter, Tina.

Vilailuck Teigen lives with the “Bring the Funny” judge and her recording artist husband John Legend, and their children, Miles, 1, and Luna, 3. The model’s mother appears to frequently care for Miles and Luna, and is a constant presence on Teigen’s very active social media.

Chrissy Teigen had no apparent public comment on the matter. Her rep did not immediately respond to a HuffPost request for comment.

Teigen had previously explained that her father, who lived 10 miles from her family, visited every day.

“It just works for them,” she told Us Weekly previously. “It’s a good family life. We’re all very close, very tight-knit.”

Teigen’s father has appeared only occasionally on her social media accounts recently, including in this photo of him holding Miles posted in August.

In December, Ron Teigen got a tattoo of his daughter on his arm. Chrissy Teigen proudly posted the results.

Here are Ron and Vilailuck Teigen with their daughter, Tina, in a Christmas special promo shot in 2018.

NBC via Getty Images

And here are the Teigens in a 2013 Instagram photo.

The two also lived apart during Teigen’s teen years, when her mom, who also goes by the name Pepper, returned to Thailand to take care of her own ailing father, Vanity Fair wrote.