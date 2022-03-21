Chrissy Teigen Confirms She's Just Finished Latest Round Of IVF

Chrissy Teigen just finished her latest round of in vitro fertilization, she confirmed to Entertainment Tonight.
The model and social media maven announced last month that she and her husband, singer John Legend, are trying to conceive again after suffering a pregnancy loss in 2020.
“I finished my IVF part, so I feel so much healthier and so much better with that,” Teigen told Entertainment Tonight on Saturday at the Hollywood Beauty Awards.
Teigen admitted last August that she was still processing the loss of her son, Jack.
“It kind of started when I was thinking of my book caption and typed out ‘my third baby is here!!’ as in cookbook, then realized my third baby will never be here,” she said in an Instagram post.
Teigen announced in January that she has been sober six months and said she looked forward “to having my full body reset after 1 year, then reevaluating to see my new hopes and wishes for the future!”