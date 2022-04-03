Chrissy Teigen Is A Cotton Candy Dream In One Of The Biggest And Boldest Grammy Looks

Chrissy Teigen knows that bigger is better ― especially when you want to make a statement on the 2022 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night.
The “Cravings” cookbook author walked the carpet alongside her husband, singer John Legend, in one of the most voluminous looks of the night.
The model looked like a pink cotton-candy dream, dripping in diamonds, while Legend glammed it up in a velvet tux that he joked was a little hot for the Las Vegas desert.
Teigen’s dress was part of a trend on the Grammys red carpet, as fellow stars, including Carrie Underwood, St. Vincent, Billie Eilish and Alisha Gaddis, erred on the side of volume:
