Chrissy Teigen Is A Cotton Candy Dream In One Of The Biggest And Boldest Grammy Looks

Teigen fully embraced the notion that bigger is better on the Grammys red carpet as she arrived with her husband, singer John Legend.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen knows that bigger is better ― especially when you want to make a statement on the 2022 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night.

The “Cravings” cookbook author walked the carpet alongside her husband, singer John Legend, in one of the most voluminous looks of the night.

The model looked like a pink cotton-candy dream, dripping in diamonds, while Legend glammed it up in a velvet tux that he joked was a little hot for the Las Vegas desert.

Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Teigen’s dress was part of a trend on the Grammys red carpet, as fellow stars, including Carrie Underwood, St. Vincent, Billie Eilish and Alisha Gaddis, erred on the side of volume:

Amy Sussman via Getty Images

To see all of the best, wildest and most WTF looks from the Grammys, check out the slideshow below:

Getty
Getty Images
Halsey
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Carrie Underwood
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Billie Eilish
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
St. Vincent and Billy Porter
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Laverne Cox
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Doja Cat
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Bomba Estéreo
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Olivia Rodrigo
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Benny Blanco
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Spice
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Alisha Gaddis
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
BTS
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
J Balvin
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Melody Thornton
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Victoria Evigan of Elephant Heart
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Tayla Parx and Kaine
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Dillon Francis and Diplo
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Lily Aldridge
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Doechii
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Jason Lee and Tiffany Haddish
ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
Omer Fedi and Addison Rae
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
The Kid LAROI
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie
Johnny Nunez via Getty Images
Leon Bridges
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Peter Bradley and Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jasmine Sanders
Lester Cohen via Getty Images
Jennifer Koh
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Camper
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Brandi Carlile
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Walshy Fire
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Elle King
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Mickey Guyton
CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images
Daniel Caesar
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jazzmeia Horn
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
KIZZO
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Cheri Moon
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jo Koy and Chelsea Handler
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Christina Sanabria and Andrés Salguero of 123 Andrés
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Aymée Nuviola
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jack Antonoff
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Mayer Hawthorne
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Dante Bowe
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Falu
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Shaggy
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Autumn Rowe
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Petra Collins
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Ledisi
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Troy Sanders, Brann Dailor, and Brent Hinds of Mastodon
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Tiësto and Annika Verwest
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Tia Tia
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Davis Burleson
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Questlove
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Cailin Russo
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Kamasi Washington (R) and guest
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Mika Newton
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Yung Bleu
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Freddy Wexler
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Hiatus Kaiyote
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Mon Laferte
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Laura Miller and Ricky Reed
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
DJ Black Coffee
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jamee Ranta
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Opium Moon
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Sean Paul
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Stewart Copeland and Ricky Kej of Divine Tides
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Rachel Eckroth
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Natalie Grant
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Sean Ardoin (C) and guests
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Derrick Barry, Naomi Smalls, Alexis Mateo, Kameron Michaels, Trinity K. Bonet, Jaida Essence Hall, Coco Montrese, and Kahanna Montrese
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Toni Cornell
Frazer Harrison via Getty Images
Nate Bargatze
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires
Amy Sussman via Getty Images
Monk Boudreaux
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Jeremy Parsons
Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

