Chrissy Teigen Is A Cotton Candy Dream In One Of The Biggest And Boldest Grammy Looks

The handsome couple arrives on the red carpet Sunday in Las Vegas. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen knows that bigger is better ― especially when you want to make a statement on the 2022 Grammys red carpet on Sunday night.

The “Cravings” cookbook author walked the carpet alongside her husband, singer John Legend, in one of the most voluminous looks of the night.

The model looked like a pink cotton-candy dream, dripping in diamonds, while Legend glammed it up in a velvet tux that he joked was a little hot for the Las Vegas desert.

Pretty in pink. Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

Those ruffles! That volume! Amy Sussman via Getty Images

The dress was so wide it was difficult to fit in one frame. ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Teigen’s dress was part of a trend on the Grammys red carpet, as fellow stars, including Carrie Underwood, St. Vincent, Billie Eilish and Alisha Gaddis, erred on the side of volume:

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher attend the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

