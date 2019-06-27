Chrissy Teigen Tries To Take Gravy Past Airport Security. Will It Fly?

Chrissy Teigen, a judge on NBC’s “Bring The Funny,” tried to bring the gravy through airport security this week.

It could have been a private learning moment, but that wouldn’t be Teigen’s style. She’s a cookbook author, too, so the vagaries of gravy travel become particularly important here.

At an undisclosed airport on Tuesday, the model tweeted video of a companion holding a plastic container of pretty solid gravy. She wondered aloud how security would regard the gloppy substance and invited Twitter followers to guess along with her.

“Let’s play ‘is cold gravy tsa approved’,” she wrote.

let’s play “is cold gravy tsa approved” pic.twitter.com/ykxh0pJ1l6 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2019

One person suggested that Teigen pour the gravy in a diaper, which nobody would touch. Others wondered why she needed to transport such a large amount of the stuff and one asked whether her destination was bereft of cold gravy.

Anyway, to the game. Teigen polled her followers on if they thought she made it through with her gravy. The majority said yes.

On the plane now. Do you think my gravy made it? — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2019

And they were right. Sort of. Teigen mixed the gravy with mashed potatoes for a thumbs-up from checkpoint officials.

results: cold gravy IS allowed if you mix it with mashed potatoes pic.twitter.com/HKJGdl9CFq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 25, 2019

So if you’re looking for a takeaway other than Teigen’s saucy determination, here’s a summary of TSA guidelines on bringing liquids onboard: “The general rule of thumb is that if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it should go into a checked bag,” TSA spokeswoman Jenny Burke told USA Today. “Liquids in carry-on bags must follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule.”

The TSA also notes on its website that “formula, breast milk and juice are allowed in reasonable quantities in carry-on bags.”