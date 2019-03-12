Chrissy Teigen Loses And Finds Her New Hamster In Rodent Drama

Chrissy Teigen can take the critter-cism.

She bought a new hamster for daughter Luna named Peanut Butter, cheekily adding that husband John Legend “is not thrilled, which makes me love her more.”

Then the model shared her rodent adventures in an amusing string of tweets.

She posted a clip of Peanut Butter chewing on a metal bar. She fretted over the seller’s advice on feeding and holding her. She noted that “it’s very confusing, being a hamster mom” and welcomed tips. She also asked people to “stop yelling at me” and reassured them that Peanut Butter had a swanky habitat.

In perhaps the biggest development, she reported that Peanut Butter had escaped. Hours later, thankfully, she declared, “found her!”

Never a dull moment in the Teigen-Legend household.

Check out her hamster odyssey below:

Luna and I bought a hamster today. Her name is peanut butter. John is not thrilled, which makes me love her more. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

she won’t come out from her paper dust crap stuff but she is super cute https://t.co/AZFzgkZvgI — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

They told us we can feed her anything. My mom said “rice?” And they go “no, not rice” — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

They also said “don’t really touch her for a week. Then touch her a lot or she’ll bite you” it’s very confusing, being a hamster mom — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

I said “should I get two so they can have a friend?” And the lady said no, one will end up with a lot of bully scars. So any hamster tips are welcome — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

is this normal pic.twitter.com/CkBLm0G39Z — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

Please don’t feel bad for her. We got her everything and more and a giant space to roam in. If I had a safe enclosure for a hamster farm, i would have that. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

I feel like she doesn’t know how to drink out of her hamster drink thing. I keep showing her and i am starting to feel dumb — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

welp the hamster got out. just what you all told me would happen — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019

found her!! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 11, 2019