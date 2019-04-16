Chrissy Teigen Shares The Hilarious Fear She Has For Her Kids' Pet Hamster

Chrissy Teigen is well-versed in the world of social media, and she fears her family’s new pet hamster is about to become so as well.
The supermodel and “Lip Sync Battle” host joked Sunday that the hamster, who is named Peanut Butter, is on her way to becoming an influencer after getting a new toy.
“The hamster has finally figured out her wheel. Is it possible for her to exercise too much?” Teigen tweeted. “Should I take the wheel out sometimes? I’m worried she’s about to start a fitness instagram.”
She then mused about what Peanut Butter thought she was actually accomplishing on the wheel.
“Does she actually think she’s going somewhere or does she understand it’s an exercise wheel? I’d feel bad if she really thought she was getting somewhere (other than to a summer body),” Teigen wrote.
Her followers quickly got on board with the idea of Peanut Butter becoming an influencer:
With one hilarious caveat:
Teigen regularly keeps her social media followers updated on everything going on in her household, whether it’s the family getting a new pet or suddenly, you know, mysteriously losing a toilet.
She also frequently shares what she calls “real mom shit” online to keep things ― you guessed it ― real with her followers.
“Every morning when I look at myself in the mirror, I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh, how did it get here? My baby was, like, four pounds and I gained, like, 60 pounds, and that seems off!’ … But, you know, I think everyone’s body is just really different,” she said in an interview with Good Housekeeping for the magazine’s February cover.
“That’s why, my posts of real mom shit, and wearing the diaper, and having that mesh thing, and real postpartum business? I think as important as it is for people to see me do that, it’s also really important for me,” she added.